Noel (foot), along with Alec Burks, was traded Tuesday from the Knicks to the Pistons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Knicks are also sending two future second-round picks and cash.

New York is clearing cap space to make a plan on Jalen Brunson, so Noel and Burks are headed to Detroit in a salary dump. Noel will be competing for center minutes with young bigs Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duran. Kelly Olynyk is also in the mix, and it remains to be seen if the Pistons intend to keep Marvin Bagley. Noel appeared in just 25 games last season due to primarily knee and foot issues.