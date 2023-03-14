McGruder ended with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 117-97 victory over the Pacers.

It's the veteran wing's best scoring effort of the season, and it helped the Pistons win their first game in over a month. McGruder has started four straight games and six of the last eight for an injury-ravaged Detroit roster, but he's only scored in double digits in the last two. If Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) gets shut down for the remainder of the season, however, McGruder could keep his spot in the starting five the rest of the way.