Pistons' Tobias Harris: Leads team in scoring again

Harris recorded 27 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 loss to the 76ers.

Harris continues to score at will, piling in another 27 points in a tough road loss. He has taken his game to a new level this season, currently averaging career-highs in points, field goal percentage, free-throw percentage, and three-pointers. In fact, his average of 2.8 three-pointers per game, is more than double his previous season-best of 1.3. With no real competition for his minutes, he appears to be on track for a breakout season, much to the joy of his many owners.