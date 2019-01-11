Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Remains out Thursday
Pachulia (lower leg) won't play Thursday against the Kings, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Pachulia will miss his sixth consecutive contest due to a bruised right leg. With both Blake Griffin (rest) and Henry Ellenson (ankle) also on the shelf, the Pistons will be rather thin at center Thursday night, likely resulting in big minute totals for Andre Drummond and Jon Leuer.
