Hampton became a free agent Wednesday after his 10-day contract with the Wizards expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Hampton is eligible to sign a second 10-day deal or a rest-of-season contract with the Wizards, but Washington is expected to move on from the 22-year-old guard and replace him on the 15-man roster with big man Tristan Vukcevic, who agreed to a two-year contract Wednesday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Before landing his 10-day deal earlier this month, Hampton had been playing with the Wizards' G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. He could remain in the organization with the G League club if he's unable to quickly find another NBA opportunity in free agency.