The Heat waived Hampton on Friday.

Hampton was cut loose to free up a two-way roster spot for guard Alondes Williams, who had been a top performer this season for the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Assuming he clears waivers, Hampton could stick in the Heat organization as a member of the Skyforce. Hampton made just eight appearances for Miami in 2023-24 prior to being waived.