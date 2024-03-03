Hampton will sign a 10-day contract with the Wizards on Sunday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Justin Champagnie's 10-day expired Sunday, and Washington retained him by offering a two-way deal, which opens up a spot on the 15-man roster for Hampton. Hampton has spent time with Denver, Orlando, Detroit and Miami over the last four seasons, but he's never been able to supply sustained production. Hampton isn't guaranteed playing time in Washington, but there will be minutes available if Bilal Coulibaly (pelvis) remains sidelined.