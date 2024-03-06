The Wizards recalled Hampton from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.

Hampton could be available off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Magic, though he's unlikely to factor into the rotation while the contest is competitive. Before signing a 10-day deal with Washington over the weekend, Hampton had previously made all eight of his NBA appearances this season with the Heat, averaging 1.3 points, 1.0 assists and 0.8 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per contest while shooting 28.6 percent from the field.