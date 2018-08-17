Hunter was waived by the Rockets on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hunter has struggled to find NBA run since being drafted 28th overall by the Celtics in 2015. Over the past two years, he's appeared in eight NBA games, spending most of his time in the G-League. However, despite averaging just over 20 points per game for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets' G-League affiliate, the organization apparently didn't feel he was worth the investment.