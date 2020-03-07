Play

Hunter (illness) had 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist over 19 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.

Hunter missed Saturday's win as a result of an illness, but he wasn't forced to sit out any further contests as he was able to return to the court against the Mad Ants. The 26-year-old's production has been boosted by back-to-back games with two conversions on shots from beyond the arc, but his overall impact has been limited as he's averaging 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories