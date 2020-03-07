Hunter (illness) had 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist over 19 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.

Hunter missed Saturday's win as a result of an illness, but he wasn't forced to sit out any further contests as he was able to return to the court against the Mad Ants. The 26-year-old's production has been boosted by back-to-back games with two conversions on shots from beyond the arc, but his overall impact has been limited as he's averaging 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.