Hunter signed a one-year contract with Turkish club Turk Telekom B.K. in late June, Jay King and Jared Weiss of The Athletic report.

A 2015 first-round selection by the Celtics in 2015, Hunter made it only one year into his rookie deal before Boston cut him prior to the 2016-17 season. He's since bounced around to Bulls, Rockets, Hawks and back to the Celtics over the past three years, playing nine games in total at the NBA level over that stretch. Rather than settling on a training-camp deal or two-way contract stateside, Hunter will head overseas to Turkey, where he'll presumably receive a more lucrative payday.