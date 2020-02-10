Hunter will play for the Canton Charge after signing a G League contract last week, according to the G League transactions page.

Hunter will return stateside after a brief run in the top Turkish league. He started 20-of-22 games for Maine during the 2018-19 season, averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 32.6 minutes per game despite shooting a mere 37.3 percent from the field.