Hunter tallied 17 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal over 26 minutes Tuesday against the Wizards.

Hunter got a chance for extended minutes with the Celtics electing to rest the good majority of their rotation players in the season finale, and he made the most of his opportunities. He finished the contest tied for the team lead in points and contributed across the board in a 116-110 victory. Unfortunately for the Georgia State product, he's unlikely to see much, if any, playing time in the postseason.