R.J. Hunter: Misses Saturday's game
Hunter didn't play in Saturday's win against Greensboro due to an illness.
Hunter has played in seven games with the Skyhawks since joining the team in early February, averaging 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game during that span. The exact nature and severity of the illness are unclear.
