Gray signed a contract with the Nets on Thursday but was subsequently waived, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Gray appeared in 26 games for the Nets' G League affiliate last season, averaging 6.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 22.0 minutes per contest. The fact that he was signed and released suggests that the Nets may want to reacquire his G League rights, so he could be back with Long Island for 2022-23 if that ends up being the case.