The Nets waived Gray on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Gray was let go by the Nets ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, but he returned to the team on a two-way contract in April. The 2021 second-round pick made his NBA debut April 9 against the 76ers, tallying 16 points (6-12 FG), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block in 35 minutes, but it was his only appearance of the campaign. Given his upside, the Florida State product figures to at least land a G League deal before the start of 2023-24.