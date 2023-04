Gray collected 25 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes Friday against the Charge.

Gray shot an impressive 57.9 percent from the field and carried Long Island to a 111-107 victory. He also ended the night tied for the team lead with seven rebounds and will aim to carry this momentum into Long Island's next matchup Sunday against Delaware.