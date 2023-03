Gray recorded 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 34 minutes Friday against the Charge

Gray turned in an impressive shooting line and drilled 76.9 percent of his tries from the field. He missed a double-double by one rebound and was a menace on the defensive end by collecting a team-high three steals.