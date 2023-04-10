Gray posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block across 35 minutes during Sunday's 134-105 loss to Philadelphia.

Gray played an actual NBA game for the first time in his career, ending with a relatively strong fantasy line. Chances are no one was able to stream him in given the abundance of streaming value Sunday, but nonetheless, it was an encouraging performance. Managers should obviously take this with a grain of salt, with Gray unlikely to pop up again anytime soon.