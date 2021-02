Baynes recorded nine points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds and one block over 15 minutes in Friday's 122-111 win over the Rockets.

Baynes continued to come off the bench Friday even with Pascal Siakam (COVID-19 protocols) unavailable against Houston, and he didn't see a major uptick in playing time. He generated modest production in the scoring and rebound columns against the Rockets. However, his results have been fairly limited during his first season with the Raptors.