Banton (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Banton has missed three straight contests due to an ankle injury and was initially listed as questionable, but it appears he'll make his return to game action Monday. Across 15 appearances (two starts), Banton has averaged 6.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.3 minutes per game.