Banton was ejected from Sunday's game against the Kings after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

An abysmal shooting performance proceeded Banton's ejection, as he cemented himself in Trail Blazer history by becoming the first player to attempt 15 three-pointers without a make. Despite the disappointing end to the campaign, Banton made his mark and may have solidified an opportunity next season with his stellar play over the final two months of 2023-24. Since March 1 (23 appearances), Banton has averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game.