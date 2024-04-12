Banton (ankle) will not play against the Warriors on Thursday.
Banton's absence is a tough blow for Portland, as he's been a huge part of their rotation in recent games. The guard should be considered questionable for Friday against the Rockets. As for Thursday, guys like Ashton Hagans and Justin Minaya could potentially see larger roles.
