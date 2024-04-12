Banton (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Banton was sidelined for Thursday's loss to the Warriors and may miss the second half of Portland's back-to-back. He's been one of the lone bright spots for the Trail Blazers to end the 2023-24 season, as he's averaged 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.6 minutes over 22 appearances since the beginning of March.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Out against Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Top scorer off bench in defeat•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Leads bench in all-around outing•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Shines off bench once again•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Scores season-high 31 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Shines off bench in loss•