Banton (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Banton was sidelined for Thursday's loss to the Warriors and may miss the second half of Portland's back-to-back. He's been one of the lone bright spots for the Trail Blazers to end the 2023-24 season, as he's averaged 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.6 minutes over 22 appearances since the beginning of March.