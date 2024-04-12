Share Video

Link copied!

Banton (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Banton was sidelined for Thursday's loss to the Warriors and may miss the second half of Portland's back-to-back. He's been one of the lone bright spots for the Trail Blazers to end the 2023-24 season, as he's averaged 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.6 minutes over 22 appearances since the beginning of March.

More News