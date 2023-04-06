Trent (elbow/back) posted zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 97-93 loss to the Celtics.

Though he returned to the court following a seven-game absence, Trent may have wished he took another night off to recover from his pair of injuries. He was a minus-5 during his time on the court and was held off the scoresheet for the second time this season, with his other zero-point outing coming in a 21-minute appearance March 10. Trent could see a slight uptick in playing time over the Raptors' final two games of the regular season, but he'll be difficult to recommend as a streaming option unless Toronto decides to hold out multiple starters Friday in Boston or Sunday versus Milwaukee.