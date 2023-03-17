Trent logged 23 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 128-111 victory over the Thunder.

Trent finally landed some shots Thursday, reversing a recent trend that had seen him dropped in a number of competitive leagues. This is the kind of performance we were seeing on a regular basis earlier in the season, and one that managers would love to see more of moving forward. Perhaps he can build some momentum going forward, meaning managers should now view him as a hold for at least another game or two.