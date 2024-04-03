Trent won't play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves due to back spasms, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Trent's back issues must have flared up during pre-game warmups considering the guard wasn't on the injury report previously. With the Raptors having merely eight players available now, expect a heavy dose of Javon Freeman-Liberty, Jalen McDaniels and Garrett Temple on the wing. Trent's next chance to go will come Friday at Milwaukee.