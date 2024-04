Trent finished Friday's 117-111 victory over Milwaukee with 31 points (11-22 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 37 minutes.

Trent's 31 points were a season-high and marked his second time reaching the 30 point threshold this season. It was his first game back from a two-game absence. The 25-year-old has averaged 23.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.5 triples across 33.7 minutes in his previous 10 games.