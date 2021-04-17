Birch posted seven points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one steal and three blocks in 26 minutes during Friday's win over the Magic.

The 28-year-old received his second straight start for the Raptors and delivered another useful fantasy line. Over his past two games as a starter, Birch is averaging 10.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. The fourth-year center has now played at least 25 minutes over his past three games and should continue seeing 25-plus minutes for a Raptors team desperate for steady center production.