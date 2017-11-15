Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-double in Tuesday's win

Lowry scored 19 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding 10 assists, five rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Rockets.

It's his third double-double (along with a triple-double) in 13 games, and Lowry also put together his best performance of the season from the charity stripe. After a rough start to the campaign the point guard has started to find his rhythm, averaging 18.3 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 boards and 2,8 three-pointers over his last four games.