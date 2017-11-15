Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-double in Tuesday's win
Lowry scored 19 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding 10 assists, five rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Rockets.
It's his third double-double (along with a triple-double) in 13 games, and Lowry also put together his best performance of the season from the charity stripe. After a rough start to the campaign the point guard has started to find his rhythm, averaging 18.3 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 boards and 2,8 three-pointers over his last four games.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 19 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Ejected from Sunday's game vs. Washington•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-double in Friday's win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-double in Monday's win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Triple-double in Friday's win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Another tough shooting night in defeat•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.