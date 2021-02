Lowry (ankle), per coach Nick Nurse, has a "good chance" of playing Wednesday against the 76ers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Lowry missed his fourth straight game Tuesday against the 76ers, but he should be good to go Wednesday. That said, he could be on a minutes limit in his first game back, assuming he's cleared to play. More information could become available when the team releases its first injury report of the day.