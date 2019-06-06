Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Much more efficient in win

Lowry supplied 23 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 43 minutes during the Raptors' 123-109 win over the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Lowry had vowed to be more aggressive in Game 3 after a relatively modest effort in last Sunday's Game 2 loss, and he made good on that promise. The veteran point guard equaled a high-water mark for this current postseason with nine attempts from behind the arc, while his five made threes qualified as his best showing in that category since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Bucks. Lowry surpassed his combined scoring total from Games 1 and 2 of the Finals by three points Wednesday, and he'll strive to put together an equally impressive performance in Friday's pivotal Game 4.