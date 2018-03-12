Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Produces in limited court time
Lowry produced 16 points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 132-106 win over the Knicks.
Lowry produced solid numbers across the board on a per-minute basis, but his team enjoyed a lead for most of the afternoon and was able to limit his time on the court. Though he easily could've enjoyed a bigger night, the veteran has excelled to the tune of 20.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and four treys per game over the last three. He'll look to continue his recent success Tuesday against the Nets.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores team-high 30 points•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Grabs 10 boards Sunday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Picks up double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 20 points versus Pistons•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 17 points in 38 minutes•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...