Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Produces in limited court time

Lowry produced 16 points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 132-106 win over the Knicks.

Lowry produced solid numbers across the board on a per-minute basis, but his team enjoyed a lead for most of the afternoon and was able to limit his time on the court. Though he easily could've enjoyed a bigger night, the veteran has excelled to the tune of 20.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and four treys per game over the last three. He'll look to continue his recent success Tuesday against the Nets.