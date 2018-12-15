Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Questionable for Sunday
Lowry (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
A bruised thigh prevented Lowry from playing Saturday against the Trail Blazers, and he's apparently still dealing with some pain. If he's sidelined again, look for Fred VanVleet to draw a second straight start.
More News
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...