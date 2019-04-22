Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Quiet effort in Game 4 win
Lowry totaled nine points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and four steals across 39 minutes during the Raptors' 107-85 win over the Magic in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Sunday.
Lowry's greatest value came as a facilitator and on the defensive end Sunday, as his uneven offensive performances continued. The veteran guard now has a scoreless effort and Sunday's nine-point tally to along with 12- and 22-point performances in Games 2 and 3. He'll look to bounce back offensively in a potentially decisive Game 5 in Toronto on Tuesday.
