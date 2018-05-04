Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores efficient 21 points in Game 2 loss

Lowry tallied 21 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists and four rebounds across 34 minutes during a 128-110 loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Lowry was efficient in the Game 2 loss as he tallied his second 20-point effort of these playoffs. He kept up his strong shooting from beyond the arc, as he drained at least three three-pointers for the sixth straight game. The game did mark the first time so far during these playoffs that he has failed to register a single steal.