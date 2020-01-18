Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Solid line despite brief exit

Lowry had 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Wizards.

Lowry fell just two dimes shy of a double-double despite briefly exiting the contest after an apparent knee-to-knee collision with Washington's Jordan McRae. None of Toronto's starters earned more than 29 minutes in the blowout win, so Lowry wasn't alone in receiving a modest minute total, though fantasy owners may want to keep tabs on his status heading into Saturday's matchup versus the Timberwolves in case he pops up on the injury report.