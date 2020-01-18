Play

Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Solid line despite brief exit

Lowry had 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Wizards.

Lowry fell just two dimes shy of a double-double despite briefly exiting the contest after an apparent knee-to-knee collision with Washington's Jordan McRae. None of Toronto's starters earned more than 29 minutes in the blowout win, so Lowry wasn't alone in receiving a modest minute total, though fantasy owners may want to keep tabs on his status heading into Saturday's matchup versus the Timberwolves in case he pops up on the injury report.

More News
Our Latest Stories