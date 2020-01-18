Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Solid line despite brief exit
Lowry had 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Wizards.
Lowry fell just two dimes shy of a double-double despite briefly exiting the contest after an apparent knee-to-knee collision with Washington's Jordan McRae. None of Toronto's starters earned more than 29 minutes in the blowout win, so Lowry wasn't alone in receiving a modest minute total, though fantasy owners may want to keep tabs on his status heading into Saturday's matchup versus the Timberwolves in case he pops up on the injury report.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...