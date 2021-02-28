Lowry and the Raptors won't play the Bulls on Sunday since the game was postponed due positive COVID-19 test results and ongoing contact tracing for Toronto, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors played the Rockets on Friday without Pascal Siakam and much of the coaching staff due to the league's health and safety protocols, and the team now doesn't have the minimum of eight players available to face the Bulls. Toronto is scheduled to play Detroit on Tuesday and Boston on Thursday before the All-Star break, though those contests are now in jeopardy of also being postponed.