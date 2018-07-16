Richardson finished with 14 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes during the Raptors' 82-68 loss to the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal-round contest Sunday.

Richardson co-led the starting five in scoring with Alfonzo McKinnie while churning out his second 14-point effort in as many days. The 22-year-old seemingly made an airtight case for a training camp invite with his play in Las Vegas, as he was one of the Raptors' most reliable sources of offense during six summer league games.