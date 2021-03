Richardson posted 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist over 22 minutes in Monday's 125-124 loss to the Raptors 905.

Richardson has been wildly inconsistent recently, but he scored a season-high 19 points off the bench during Monday's narrow loss after being held scoreless Saturday. He's now averaging 8.5 points and 2.8 rebounds over 19.4 minutes per contest this year.