Malachi Richardson: Yet to play for Charge
Richardson has yet to play for the Charge since being acquired by the G League team last week, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.
It'll be interesting to see if the Charge incorporate their new guard Friday given the team only has two games remaining on their schedule. Richardson averaged 20.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists with Raptors 905 in 12 games this season.
