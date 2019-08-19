Malachi Richardson: Signs overseas
Richardson agreed to a contract Saturday with Israeli club Hapoel Holon, Lior Hai of Eurobasket.com reports.
The 23-year-old was unable to garner interest from NBA teams after competing for the Warriors in the Las Vegas Summer League, so he'll head overseas in an attempt to revive his stalling career. A first-round selection out of Syracuse in 2016, Richardson logged 70 regular-season appearances between the Kings and Raptors across three years in the NBA, averaging 2.8 points in 8.9 minutes on 35.8 percent shooting from the field and 30.1 percent shooting from three-point range.
