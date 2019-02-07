Richardson (knee) was waived by the 76ers on Thursday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

To make room for the acquisition of James Ennis from Houston, the 76ers will let Richardson go. He's appeared in 22 games this season, averaging 1.4 points across 4.7 minutes. It's possible he lands on a rebuilding team or finds significant run in the G League.

More News
Our Latest Stories