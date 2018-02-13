Anunoby (ankle) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Heat, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby tweaked his ankle during Sunday's game against the Hornets, but it's clearly nothing too serious as it won't force him to miss any time. After the ankle checked out fine during his pregame routine, Anunoby is set to take on his typical spot in the starting lineup and doesn't currently project to have any sort of restrictions. Despite continuing to run with the starters, Anunoby has played 21 minutes or less in each of the last four contests, which severely restricts his fantasy potential.