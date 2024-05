Anunoby (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 3 against the Pacers on Friday.

This is a brutal blow to the Knicks, as it'll be tough to replace what Anunoby brings to the team. His absence should open up minutes for Precious Achiuwa and Alec Burks, and guys like Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo will be asked to step it up on offense. Anunoby's next chance to play will come Sunday.