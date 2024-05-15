Anunoby is expected to remain out Friday for the Knicks' Game 6 matchup with the Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinal round but may return to the lineup thereafter, Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday on ESPN's "Get Up" program. "He's out of the pool and doing some court work for the Knicks," Windhorst said of Anunoby. "If the Knicks advance, the fact that he's already out there on the court and doing some light work makes it a possibility that the Knicks could see him in the Eastern Conference Finals should they get one more victory."

Anunoby sounds unlikely to return to action for a potential Game 7 on Sunday if the Pacers were to extend the series with a win Friday, but the 26-year-old looks like he could be ready to go for the start of a conference final series with the Celtics or Cavaliers if his hamstring responds well to on-court work. After Precious Achiuwa had started in place of Anunoby in Games 3 and 4, Miles McBride entered the starting five for the Knicks' Game 5 win as part of a small-ball lineup.