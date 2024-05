Anunoby (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's Game 7 against the Pacers, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Smith and ESPN's broadcast said Anunoby, who started in his return from a four-game absence and scored five points in five minutes before exiting, won't return Sunday. However, Fred Katz of The Athletic relays that the Knicks haven't officially ruled Anunoby out yet. Miles McBride started the second half in place of Anunoby.