Anunoby, who's officially listed as questionable due to a left hamstring strain, is on course to play in Sunday's Game 7 against Indiana, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Knicks could have Anunoby, who's missed the last four games, and Josh Hart (abdomen) available for the deciding Game 7. While the pair are trending toward playing, their availability won't be made official until closer to the 3:30 ET tip. If Anunoby goes, Precious Achiuwa would likely see less work and Jericho Sims could be pushed out of the rotation. Considering Anunoby hasn't played since May 8, he could be under a minutes restriction Sunday.