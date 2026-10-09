Anunoby recorded 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 19 minutes in Thursday's 111-109 preseason loss to the Wizards.

Anunoby delivered a balanced performance during his limited playing time and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Scoring numbers aside, as he was one of three starters to hit double-digit points, Anunoby collected two offensive rebounds and added a steal and a block, demonstrating the defensive versatility that makes him an important part of New York's starting lineup. He's expected to see limited playing time in the rest of the preseason, but his role as the Knicks' starting small forward ahead of the new season is set in stone.