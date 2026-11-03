Anunoby delivered 18 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 38 minutes in Monday's 103-90 win over the Nets.

Anunoby played a pivotal role in New York's fourth-quarter comeback, connecting on consecutive three-pointers early in the period to erase Brooklyn's lead. His three combined defensive stats also strengthened his fantasy production, while the 38-minute workload reinforced his importance to the rotation. Anunoby's combination of perimeter shooting and defensive contributions provides a dependable fantasy foundation, and his scoring numbers have been very good -- he has notched at least 18 points in four of his last six appearances.